Jalandhar U-19 cricket champions

The Jalandhar Cricket Association has won the Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Limited Overs Tournament by recording a massive 182-run win over Sangrur at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCS International Stadium in Mullanpur.

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After winning the toss, Jalandhar elected to bat and posted 291/7. Mannan Sehgal (84 off 100 balls) and Rudra Minhas (48 off 49 balls) raised a 90-run stand to help the side achieve the total. Late in the innings, Brijesh Kumar came up with a fine unbeaten 77 off 49 balls.

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In reply, Sangrur batters failed to attack and were bundled out for 109. Ekamjot Singh starred with the ball as he picked 5/19. Captain Arjun Rajput also claimed two wickets, as Jalandhar sealed a convincing 182-run victory.

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Ekamjot Singh of Jalandhar was awarded man of the match title, while Umesh Gill of Sangrur was named best batter of the tournament for scoring 682 runs in 7 innings, including four centuries and one half-century and two unbeaten innings. The best bowler of the tournament was awarded to Nishant Tomar of Sangrur as he claimed 23 wickets in 7 matches.

Sunil Gupta, honorary treasurer, Punjab Cricket Association, awarded trophies and cash awards to the winners and runners-up teams. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, general secretary, Punjab Cricket Association, congratulated the Jalandhar District Cricket Association on winning the U-19 title.