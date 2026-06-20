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Home / Chandigarh / Jammers, tight security in place as Chandigarh readies for NEET re-exam

Jammers, tight security in place as Chandigarh readies for NEET re-exam

Over 3,800 candidates to take test at 7 centres

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:43 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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For the smooth conduct of the examination, a total of 7 centres have been established in Chandigarh. File
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Ahead of re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June21, the UT Administration has put in place comprehensive arrangements for the smooth, fair and transparent conduct of the examination.

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Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav was briefed on the preparations today. Approximately 3,800 candidates are expected to appear for the national entrance examination for undergraduate medical and dental courses in Chandigarh.

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A total of seven examination centres have been designated in schools across Chandigarh for the conduct of NEET-UG re-test.

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According to officials, the transportation of confidential examination material from the designated bank(s) to all examination centres will be carried out under strict security escort by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), along with the respective centre superintendent, to ensure the integrity and safety of the question papers at every stage.

Electronic jammers have been installed at all examination centres to prevent the use of electronic or mobile devices and other unfair means during the examination.

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Double-layer frisking of all candidates will be conducted at the entry point to prevent the use of prohibited items. The first level of frisking will be carried out by the local police and the second by a professional agency hired by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the purpose.

All basic amenities, including drinking water, seating arrangements, adequate lighting, ventilation and sanitation facilities, are being provided at all examination centres for the convenience and comfort of candidates.

Duty magistrates have been appointed at each examination centre to monitor the entire examination process, ensure maintenance of order and address any exigency that may arise during the examination.

All candidates have been advised to carry their admit card and a valid government-issued photo identity card on the day of the examination. Candidates have also been requested to report to their respective centres at least one hour before the commencement of the test.

The UT Administration has appealed for the full cooperation of candidates, their guardians and the general public for the smooth conduct of the NEET-UG.

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