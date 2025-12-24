Jan 5 last date to apply for admission to Group Home

The Department of Social Welfare has issued a public notice inviting applications from parents and guardians for the second round of admissions to the Group Home, Sector 31 and the Small Group Home with basic facilities, Sector 15. The facility in Sector 15 is free for EWS applicants from Chandigarh.

January 5 is the last date for submission of applications. The second round of admissions aims to fill vacant seats. The applications will be scrutinised as per eligibility criteria, followed by further necessary action for allotment of seats.

Details of eligibility, application process and required documents can be checked online at https://chdsw.gov.in/grouphome/index.html or by visiting the Department of Social Welfare during working hours.