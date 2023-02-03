Japsidak shines with bat in sub-junior tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

Japsidak Singh scored a quickfire 71 off 56 balls to help Vivek High School Cricket Academy defeat Lakshay School of Cricket, Kalka, in the ongoing Sub-Junior Challenger Cricket League.

Batting first, the Kalka outfit posted 230/4 in 30 overs with the help of Kartik Rana (113), Jaya Aditya Dogra (63) and Shourya Kapoor (18). Sanchut Tanwar and Ansh Sharma claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, the lads of Vivek High School scored 234/9 in 28 overs. Japsidak’s innings was supported by Shreyan Kohli (56). Yuvraj claimed 3/27 to remain the pick of the bowlers, while Dogra accounted for 2/47.

In the second match, Saupin’s School defeated YMCA by 82 runs. Bating first, Saupin’s team posted 256/2 in 28 overs as Akshat Gagneja scored a brilliant 140 runs, while C Rawal added 73 runs to the total. Satvik Kapoor claimed one wicket for the bowling side.

In reply, YMCA posted 174/4 in 28 overs. Shivansh Chaudhary (71) and Arman (31) remained the main scorers in the chase, while Danish and Adit contributed 16 runs each. Tarunjot Singh and Radar Gagneja claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.