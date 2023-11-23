Jaskaran takes charge as ADGP (Ropar range)

Mohali, November 22
A 1998-batch IPS officer, Jaskaran Singh, took charge as the ADGP (Ropar range) at the District Administrative Complex today.
The district police presented him with a guard of honour on the occasion. He was accorded a formal welcome by SSP Sandeep Garg and SP (H) Jyoti Yadav. Singh is currently serving as the ADGP (Intelligence-2) with the additional charge of the ADGP (Ropar range). He has also served as the Amritsar Commissioner of Police, ADGP (Intelligence), DIG (Jalandhar range), and as the IGP of Ferozepur, Bathinda and Ludhiana ranges.
