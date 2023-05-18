Jasleen, Divyansh win badminton titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Jasleen and Divyansh won the 3rd Emily Memorial Badminton Tournament in the girls’ and boys’ category, respectively. The tournament was conducted by St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44.

In the girls’ final, Jasleen overpowered Dhvanya of Saupin’s Panchkula 21-18 21-03. Ridhi Saini of MDAV claimed third position by defeating Garima of St Xavier’s Mohali 21-13 21-15.

In the boys’ final, Divyansh of the host team ousted Shaurya of Saupin’s School Panchkula 21-14 21-10. Ayush of St Xavier’s Mohali defeated Vishesh of Kids-R-Kid School 21-17 10-21 21-9 to finish third.