Jasmine Sandlas champions LGBTQ+ equality with rainbow pride dupatta at Mohali concert

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas won hearts at her live concert in Mohali on Saturday as she took the stage wearing a colourful rainbow dupatta symbolising LGBTQ+ community, delivering a message of love, equality and inclusivity.

The concert was part of her The Dream Girl India Tour where the singer enthralled thousands of fans with her popular songs, while also expressing her support for the rights and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community.

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Speaking from the stage, Jasmine said people should not dictate whom others can love, stressing that love was sacred and everyone deserved the freedom to live life on their own terms.

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“We are very divided as Punjabis. Let people love. Who are we tell someone whom they can or cannot love? Love is a very sacred thing. Many people do not find love; those who do should be allowed to love,” she said.

She further urged people to allow others to live freely, saying that many people struggle to understand how to live, and those who do should be allowed to live their lives.

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The singer’s gestures and outspoken support for LGBTQ+ rights drew appreciation from fans and social media users, with many viewing it as a positive step towards greater acceptance and inclusivity.