Jaspreet, Amandeep emerge nett winners

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

Jaspreet S Sokhi and Amandeep Bhaika (40) emerged nett winners in the second Flying Sikh Milkha Singh Trophy at the Chandigarh Golf Club today.

Rajinder S Pammi and Brig HPS Dhillon, with a score of 40, were declared the first runners-up, while Col HS Mann and Dr Pardaman Singh, with a score of 40, were declared second runners up.

Col BKS Dina (22 points) emerged winner in the nine-hole format, while Col Gurpinder Singh, with 21 points, emerged runners-up. Over 250 members participated in the two-day tournament.

