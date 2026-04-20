Jat Regiment officers go down memory lane

The Jat Officers Regimental Association (JORA) on Sunday held a get-together at Chandimandir Military Station, bringing together serving officers and veterans of the Jat Regiment, along with their families, to relive memories, and share service and personal updates.

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A solemn moment was spared in remembrance of members of the fraternity who have passed away. All attendees offered prayers for peace to their souls.

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The occasion also celebrated achievements within the regiment, with recognition of awards, promotions and distinguished nominations earned by officers during the past year. Various veteran outreach initiatives undertaken over the past year were also highlighted during the event.

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Brig KS Kang, a veteran, said such gatherings are not merely reunions, but a heartfelt reaffirmation of the regiment’s timeless ethos and brotherhood. He said the spirit of the Jat Regiment continues to live on.