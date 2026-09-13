Jatinder-Shaily team win car rally

The team of Jatinder Sodhi and Shaily Sodhi, which was navigated by visually impaired participant Garima, won the Rotary Visually Impaired Car Rally, which concluded at The Lawrence School, Sanawar.

The rally was flagged off from Chandigarh Club, Sector 1. The participants travelled through Chandigarh and Panchkula before taking the Kalka-Shimla highway to Sanawar. The event was conducted in the time-speed-distance format, and each car comprised a driver, an assistant and a visually impaired navigator.

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Simran Likhari and Col GS Likhari, navigated by Priceny, secured the second position, while Sumeet Kaur and Jasleen Kaur, navigated by Samya, finished third. Organised by Rotary Chandigarh Shivalik, the rally brought together around 45 participants and was aimed at promoting confidence, independence and inclusion through motorsport.

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The event also paid tributes to late Hari Singh, the world-renowned Indian rallyist and an old Sanawarian. His wife, Simran Kaur, along with AJ Singh, director, Tynor Orthotics, and others flagged off the event.

The key feature of the rally was the visually impaired navigators, who used route instructions, including Braille-based information, to guide their drivers along the designated course. The format provided the navigators an opportunity to demonstrate their confidence, decision-making and navigational skills in a competitive setting.

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After reaching Lawrence School, Sanawar, the participants also interacted with students and shared their personal journeys, achievements and experiences. The interaction focussed on Braille, assistive technology, accessibility and the importance of creating opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate independently in mainstream activities.