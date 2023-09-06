NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 6

NSUI’s Jatinder Singh was on Wednesday elected president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council. He bagged 3,002 votes as against 2,399by his nearest rival Divyansh Thakur of CYSS.

Ranmeekjot Kaur of Sath was elected vice-president, while Deepak Goyat of INSO bagged the post of secretary.

Gourav Chahal of PUHH was elected joint secretary of the council.

Voting was held from 9.30 am to 12 noon.

#Panjab University Chandigarh