Jayant's ton helps 'derailed' Railways defeat Assam by 6 wickets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

A fine ton by Jayant Lakhlan (119) amidst the roller coaster inning of Railways to put down Assam by six wickets in a league match of the ongoing BCCI Under 23 ODI tournament being played under the hosting of UTCA at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, on Friday. Railways opted to field first.

Assam which was struggling at 82/6 got a massive lift from skipper Amlan Jyotidas (59) along with Nihar Deka (36) and Mayukh Hazarika (27) and piled up 205/9.

In reply, Railways derailed by losing its top three batter for just four runs which was later compensated by a 115-run partnership between Jayant Lakhlan and Taufik uddin.

Taufik added 38 runs. Unbeaten Jayant completed his century and led the team to victory in the 38th over. Unbeaten Atharva scored 39 runs.

Meanwhile in another league match, Bengal registered a 32-run victory over Andhra Pradesh at GMSS School, Sector 26. Andhra won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first. Bengal put 271/7 on the board with outstanding innings from Karan Lal (149). Ayush Kumar (53) scored a half-century. In reply, Andhra collapsed for 239 runs in the 49th over against the lethal bowling attack from the duo of Anubhav Tyagi (5/43) and R Vivek (4/54). Vamsi Krishna scored 75 runs.

In the third match of the day played at Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park, topping the chart all with all wins so far, Rajasthan thrashed UP by 49 runs. While batting first, Rajasthan posted a mammoth of 303/7 with three half-centuries - Karan Lamba (87), Anshul Garhwal (76) and Sumit Godara (68). In reply, UP was all out for 254 in the 40th over wherein skipper Sameer Rizvi added 91 runs.

#Assam #BCCI #Cricket