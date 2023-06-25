JE dies in Ambala hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 24

A junior engineer of the power department was killed when a tractor-trailer hit the two-wheeler he was riding near Binjalpur village late on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hemraj, a resident of Yamunanagar.

A case was registered against the unidentified driver of the offending vehicle under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Mullana police station today.

In his complaint to the police, Manjinder Singh, a resident of Mullana, stated that he worked as head cashier in the power department at Sadhaura near Yamunanagar. Around 6.45 pm, the JE left the office on his two-wheeler while a little later, he too left the office in his car.

As Manjinder reached near the Binjalpur bus stand, he saw the JE going on his two-wheeler. In the meantime, a speeding tractor-trailer hit the two-wheeler head on. After the collision, the driver of the tractor-trailer sped away. The JE was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.