JE dies in Ambala hit-and-run

Ambala, June 24
A junior engineer of the power department was killed when a tractor-trailer hit the two-wheeler he was riding near Binjalpur village late on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Hemraj, a resident of Yamunanagar.
A case was registered against the unidentified driver of the offending vehicle under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Mullana police station today.
In his complaint to the police, Manjinder Singh, a resident of Mullana, stated that he worked as head cashier in the power department at Sadhaura near Yamunanagar. Around 6.45 pm, the JE left the office on his two-wheeler while a little later, he too left the office in his car.
As Manjinder reached near the Binjalpur bus stand, he saw the JE going on his two-wheeler. In the meantime, a speeding tractor-trailer hit the two-wheeler head on. After the collision, the driver of the tractor-trailer sped away. The JE was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur closer to normalcy: Amit Shah at all-party meet
Says no violence-related death since June 13 | Cong-led Oppn...
India, US indispensable to each other after ‘beautiful’ journey in 9 years: PM Modi
Terms last engagement with diaspora as ‘sweet dish after a m...
Not 8%, India eyes 20% local content in drones
$3 billion deal with US firm