JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

Chandigarh, June 18

City lad Raghav Goyal has made the tricity proud by securing all-India rank (AIR) 4 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced-2023. Another city boy, Maulik Jindal, has attained AIR 19. Both are students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula.

Maulik Jindal (C) with his family members in Chandigarh.

Also, Kamyak Channa of DAV Public School, Sector 8 C, has secured AIR 31, while Harsh Taya, again a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, and a resident of Sector 34, has achieved AIR 68.

Raghav, son of Pankaj and Mamta Goyal, hailing from Sector 15, Chandigarh, has keen interest in mathematics and computer science, which drove him towards engineering. Alongside his academic pursuits, Raghav also possesses passion for music and singing. His hard work paid off not only in the JEE Advanced, but also in JEE Main-2023 as he achieved AIR 20, making him the tricity topper.

Raghav’s achievements extend beyond JEE, as he had secured a gold medal in the Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad (IOAA) and earned the opportunity to represent India in the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) held in Tokyo. Raghav had secured 97.4% marks in the Class 12 board examinations.

Raghav’s brother Pranav Goyal had aced the JEE Advanced-2018, securing AIR 1. He was also student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula.

Raghav says focussed studying and developing a genuine interest in subjects can help alleviate the burden of studies. In a piece of advice for future aspirants, he says students should prioritise understanding of the subject and master basic concepts before tackling complex problems.

Maulik, son of Rohit and Rekha Jindal, a resident of Sector 46, Chandigarh, discovered his interest in puzzles and coding a long time ago. With a penchant for analytical thinking, Maulik devoted extensive hours to studying — nearly 10-12 hours a day, including classes. His commitment and perseverance enabled him to figure in the top 20 of the AEE Advanced.

Maulik also achieved AIR 75 in JEE Main 2023 and excelled in other competitive examinations such as NSEP (physics), NSEC (chemistry), NSEA (astronomy), and pre-qualification for IOQM (mathematics olympiad). He had secured 95% marks in the Class 12th examinations.

He is stickler for setting daily goals and following teachers’ guidance. His feels one should learn from mistakes and focus on revision.