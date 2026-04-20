JEE-Main 2026: 26 candidates bag perfect 100 NTA score; students from Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi in list

Twenty-six candidates have secured a perfect 100 NTA score in the JEE-Main 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday. Twenty-four candidates had achieved the feat in 2025.

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Aarush Singhal from Chandigarh, Jonnala Roshan Mandeep Reddy from Andhra Pradesh and Shreyas Mishra from Delhi are among the candidates who secured a perfect 100 NTA score.

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Arnav Gandhi and Anay Jain from Haryana, Kabeer Chillar, Yashwardhan, Arnav Gautam, Chiranjib Kar from Rajasthan, Atharva Punjabi from Delhi are among the toppers.

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Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest number of top scorers with five candidates achieving this in the Session 2 exam.

Among the 2026 toppers are one each from gen-ews, one OBC-NCL. While there are no female candidates among 26 100 NTA scorers, Telangana's Mallavarapu Aasna is a topper among females this year. Ashi Grewal and Devanyaa Rana from Haryana and Delhi are the female toppers from a list of five.

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The NTA conducted the JEE (Main) session 1 in January and the second session in April.

NTA coordinated with the CBSE and ensured no overlap between JEE (Main) and Class XII Board examinations by aligning schedules and enabling candidate-specific adjustments. Jammers were installed in all the centres to prevent unfair practices by the candidates during the examination through mobile or any other electronic device.

The examination was held in 13 languages and was conducted at 584 unique examination centres in 319 cities, including 15 cities outside India. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.