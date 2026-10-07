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Home / Chandigarh / Jeewan-Nidaan win amateur event at SJOBA rally

Jeewan-Nidaan win amateur event at SJOBA rally

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The team of Jeewan Singh Dadwal and Nidaan Singh Dadwal won the amateur category event during the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) Time-Speed-Distance (TSD) Rally.

Sandeep Banerjee and Kanchana Banerjee claimed the second position, and the team of Arzoo Arpit Mann and Geetika Manucha finished third.

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The team of Shabbir Hussain Saifee and Prakash Muthusamy claimed the top spot in the pro four-wheeler category. Rajesh Saini and Rudrangsho Dey claimed the second position, while Chandramouli M and Shiv Sakthivel finished third.

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In the female category, Vanishree Pathak and Rajni Chandra secured the first place, followed by the teams of Anjani Arora and Nilofer Ibrahim, and Kshamta Yadav and Anmol Anmol. In the couple category, SK Ajgar Ali and Sekh Rahana Ali won the gold medal, followed by Shailendra Singh and Sushmita Chauhan in second position. Pallavi Yadav and Sankar Anand S claimed the third position.

The novice event was won by Ayushmaan Malik and Tanishq Garg. Yashpal Saran and Shubham Madan and the team of Sunny Jain and Vaibhav Mehta secured the second and third positions, respectively.

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Mahesh Iyer and Lohith JM emerged joint winners in the bike category, while Chirag Thakur finished second and Rajan Sidhu claimed the third position. In the bike novice (amateur) category, Daljit Singh and Yogesh Lakhani claimed the top two positions, respectively, while Srikanth Umapathy and Raghuraman Raghu shared the third spot.

The rally witnessed participation of 35 cars and 15 motorcycles.

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