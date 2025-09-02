JeM-linked terror module busted; 3 from J-K held for Nayagaon cab driver murder

Police have busted a terror module linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arrested three individuals from Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the abduction and murder of a cab driver.

A weapon and the snatched vehicle have also been recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused are Sahil Bashir, Munish Singh alias Ansh, and Aijaz Ahmad alias Wasim, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Among them, Sahil Bashir is a wanted individual in a UAPA and Arms Act case registered at Qalamabad police station, Handwara in J&K. His brother, Aijaz Ahmad, had earlier been arrested with a cache of weapons and JeM-linked materials. Both are known to be overground workers of JeM.

The case pertains to the abduction and killing of Anil Kumar, a cab driver from Nayagaon, whose vehicle was snatched by unidentified assailants. A case was registered, and investigations were launched.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the three persons from J&K had hired the cab from Kharar, after which the driver's mobile phones were found switched off, raising alarm. Given the sensitive nature of the case, multiple police teams were deployed, and acting swiftly, authorities succeeded in apprehending all three accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to fatally shooting the driver after an altercation and later disposing of the body in the Mohali area. Intensive search operations are underway to recover the victim’s mortal remains.