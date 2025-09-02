DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / JeM-linked terror module busted; 3 from J-K held for Nayagaon cab driver murder

JeM-linked terror module busted; 3 from J-K held for Nayagaon cab driver murder

Case pertains to abduction and killing of a cab driver from Nayagaon, whose vehicle was snatched by unidentified assailants
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:20 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Police have busted a terror module linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arrested three individuals from Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the abduction and murder of a cab driver.

Advertisement

A weapon and the snatched vehicle have also been recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused are Sahil Bashir, Munish Singh alias Ansh, and Aijaz Ahmad alias Wasim, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Among them, Sahil Bashir is a wanted individual in a UAPA and Arms Act case registered at Qalamabad police station, Handwara in J&K. His brother, Aijaz Ahmad, had earlier been arrested with a cache of weapons and JeM-linked materials. Both are known to be overground workers of JeM.

The case pertains to the abduction and killing of Anil Kumar, a cab driver from Nayagaon, whose vehicle was snatched by unidentified assailants. A case was registered, and investigations were launched.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation revealed that the three persons from J&K had hired the cab from Kharar, after which the driver's mobile phones were found switched off, raising alarm. Given the sensitive nature of the case, multiple police teams were deployed, and acting swiftly, authorities succeeded in apprehending all three accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to fatally shooting the driver after an altercation and later disposing of the body in the Mohali area. Intensive search operations are underway to recover the victim’s mortal remains.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts