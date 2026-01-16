Jerath, Virk named members by Asian boxing body

CK Jerath, chairman, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA), has been nominated as a member of ‘Sport and Competition Commission’ by the Asian Boxing Confederation (ABC) from its list of nominated members in various countries.

Advertisement

Jerath is chairman of Development Commission of Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk, who is secretary general, CABA, has been nominated as a member of the Judicial Commission, along with its Chairperson of Lou Kit Long of Macau and six members. Virk was elected as a member of Executive Committee of BFI in 2025. From India, five officials were nominated by the confederation.