Home / Chandigarh / Jerath, Virk named members by Asian boxing body

Jerath, Virk named members by Asian boxing body

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:25 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
CK Jerath, chairman, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA), has been nominated as a member of ‘Sport and Competition Commission’ by the Asian Boxing Confederation (ABC) from its list of nominated members in various countries.

Jerath is chairman of Development Commission of Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Meanwhile, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk, who is secretary general, CABA, has been nominated as a member of the Judicial Commission, along with its Chairperson of Lou Kit Long of Macau and six members. Virk was elected as a member of Executive Committee of BFI in 2025. From India, five officials were nominated by the confederation.

