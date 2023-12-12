JEs to be held responsible for lapses in works: Panchkula Mayor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 11

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal today said junior engineers and other officials will face the heat in case of lapses in implementation of developmental projects in the city.

The Mayor today held a meeting with JEs and assistant project officers (APOs) of the MC and reviewed the ongoing development works.

Goyal directed the JE of the Horticulture Department to prune bushes growing in all wards, main roads, B roads and medians, trim trees and also lift the horticulture waste on time. He said JEs would be held responsible for overgrown bushes and untrimmed trees. He directed the JE of the electrical wing to prepare a record of faulty street lights and replace them with LED lights. He also issued instructions to float tenders for the repair and recarpeting of roads.

“We will conduct surprise checks and will initiate action against the JE concerned in case of any lapse in works,” he said.

Officials said various works, including beautification of parks and setting up of gyms, recarpeting of roads, installation of LED lights, laying tiles, construction of community centres were underway.

Goyal also instructed the JEs and APOs involved in the Swachh Bharat Mission works to ensure door-to-door collection of garbage and improve sanitation. He asked JEs to visit markets and public places in the morning and evening to check whether garbage was collected or not.

The Mayor said the MC was currently carrying out over 200 works in the city at a total cost of Rs 50 crore.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta, Deputy Corporation Commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary and councillors Jai Kaushik, Sunit Singla and Paramjeet Kaur were present in the meeting.

#Panchkula