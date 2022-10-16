Jeweller duped

Chandigarh: A jeweller was duped of a gold ring and a pair of earrings. In his complaint to the police, Brijesh Kumar of Mani Majra alleged that unknown persons came to his shop on October 9 and liked a gold ring and a pair of earring. They told him that they had paid a sum of Rs 41,700 through UPI, but the complainant later came to know that the payment was not received in his account. A case has been registered.
