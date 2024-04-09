Jewellery shop burgled at Jagatpura

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 8

Miscreants broke open the locks of a jewellery shop and stole gold ornaments worth lakhs, Rs 10,000 cash and 3 kg of silver ornaments at Jagatpura village at around 1.30 am on April 8.

The police said CCTV footage showed masked miscreants entering the shop by breaking the lock and smashing the glass door. They added that forensic teams have taken the blood sample gathered from the spot. Shopkeepers in the area have urged the police to increase patrolling in the area, as similar incidents have been taking place here for some time.

