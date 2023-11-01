Jewellery shop employee duped

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Sector 38 resident reported that two unidentified persons cheated his employee and took away gold ornaments from his shop in Sector 23 on October 30. On the complaint of Subendhu Sasmal, the shop owner, a case under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Vehicle stolen from Dhanas

Chandigarh: A Dhanas resident reported that an unidentified person stole his scooty, which was parked in front of his house, on the night intervening October 27 and 28. On the complaint of Mohinder Pal, a case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Man loses Rs 48K in online fraud

Chandigarh: A Sector 49 resident Pawan Kumar Bali has complained to the police that an unknown person tried to withdraw Rs 10 lakh from his bank account. Bali said his mobile phone fell off from the pocket of his pant on Monday night while he was riding a scooter. Although he blocked the bank account and SIM cards of his mobile phone, an hour later he checked his bank statement which showed a negative balance of Rs 9, 52, 204. Bali said Rs 48,000 in his account had been swindled. A complaint of online fraud was registered in this regard. TNS

One arrested for snatching phone

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a suspect for snatching a mobile phone. On October 30, a complaint was filed by Sector 32 resident Prabhakar against unknown riders of black colour motorcycle, who snatched his mobile phone, at the Sector 34 police station. A case under Sections 379-A of the IPC was registered. After getting a tip-off, the police apprehended Phase 10 resident Soman Chauhan (22) and recovered the snatched mobile phone and impounded his bike. He was produced in a court. Chauhan is involved in four theft cases. TNS

2 held on charge of snatching

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two suspects in a snatching case. The suspects have been identified Sonu (23), a resident of Babhat, and Pawan Kumar (31), a resident of Phase 11, Mohali. A case was registered against them under Sections 379 A and 411 of the IPC at the Sector 34 police station on October 27. TNS

2 held in immoral trafficking case

Chandigarh: Two suspects identified as Birender (36), a resident of Zirakpur, and Ashok Sharma (41), a resident of Karnal, have been arrested under the Immoral Trafficking Act. A case was registered against them under Sections 370 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sector 34 police station on September 16. Both the suspects were sent to judicial custody. OC

Drug peddler gets 10-year RI

Chandigarh: A local court has sentenced a person identified as Nonso of Nigeria to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) in an NDPS case registered four years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. The police arrested the accused on December 24, 2019, with 265 gm of heroin in Sector 39 C.