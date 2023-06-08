Jewellery stolen from house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole gold jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Sector 35. Complainant Ishpreet Singh Shergill alleged the suspect broke into his house between June 2 and 6. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Woman loses Rs 21K to cyber fraud

Chandigarh: A city resident has lost Rs 21,458 to online fraud. A Sector 41 resident alleged an unidentified person duped her on the pretext of providing work from home. A case has been registered. TNS

Bikers target man in Maloya

Chandigarh: Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone in Maloya. Complainant Lovepreet Singh alleged the miscreants snatched his phone near a temple. The police were informed following which a case was registered at the Maloya police station.

Food delivery boy thrashed

Mohali: Six youths of Gudana village have been booked for thrashing a food delivery boy on the night of June 5. Gursewak Singh claimed he was going in a car when a tractor-trailer stopped in front of him and six youths thrashed him before fleeing.

Saini on Bar Council panel

Chandigarh: Advocate Gurpreet Singh Saini has been appointed as co-opted member of the Administrative Committee of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. He has been appointed on recommendation of Lekh Raj Sharma, Chairman, Enrollment Committee, and Member, Bar Council. TNS

Man awarded three-year RI

Chandigarh: A local court sentences a Saketri resident, Sunil Kumar, alias Bhola, to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment for injuring a person with a sharp weapon three years ago. Complainant Sanjeev Kumar had alleged that on March 22, 2017, the accused attacked him on his left arm and back with a knife due to which he sustained several injuries. TNS

SAD flays PU over MoU

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has accused the PU authorities of “virtually handing over the university to the RSS with regards to an MoU with Research for Resurgent Foundation, an affiliate of the Sangh. SAD general secretary Parambans Singh Romana alleged, “It is clear that the RSS wants to capture our academic institutions and the PU Vice-Chancellor is becoming a willing tool in this exercise.” TNS