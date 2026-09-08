Jewellery stolen from two houses in Sirhind

Thieves stole gold and silver jewellery from two houses in Ward No. 11 of Hamayupur, Sirhind. According to a complaint lodged with the Sirhind police, Manpreet Singh said he, along with his family and his brother’s family, had left for Ropar around 9.30 am on September 6 to attend a wedding.

When they returned around 6 pm, they found the locks of their houses broken. On checking, they found that jewellery, including a gold necklace, two rings and a bangle, had been stolen from Manpreet’s house. From his brother’s house, the thieves stole a gold necklace, three gold bangles and silver ornaments kept in a cupboard.

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