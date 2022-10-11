Jewellery theft at Sec 63 house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole jewellery and a laptop from a house in Sector 63. Complainant Abhag Thakur claimed the suspect stole diamond, gold and silver jewellery items along with a laptop. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station and investigation initiated. TNS

Horse Show from Nov 1

Chandigarh: The second edition of the Chandigarh Horse Show will be organised from November 1 to 7 at The Ranch located on the outskirts of Chandigarh (near Siswan forests). The show will feature individual and team participation displays from best talent in the field across the country, said one of the organisers. In addition to show jumping and tent pegging event, to be organised as per the guidelines of the Equestrian Federation of India, equestrian events will also be organised. This year’s programme includes several firsts for the region – The First Chandigarh Derby and the Horse Parade, said Sunny Brar, National Champion Horse Rider.