Jharkhand lift hockey title after shootout

In a stunning title clash, Jharkhand dethroned defending champions Haryana with a 4-3 shootout verdict after the match ended in a 1-1 draw in the stipulated four quarters, during the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3.

It was Haryana eves, who claimed the lead in the 42nd minute through Rani Rampal. However, the joy was short-lived, as Pramodni Lakra found the equaliser in the 44th minute. It was a tightly contested first half as both sides hardly made any mistakes at the back.

While Haryana dominated possession in the opening minutes, Jharkhand girls too had their moments and they even won a penalty corner in the first quarter but couldn’t convert it. The teams went toe to toe again in the second quarter as both sides won a penalty corner each, but the game remained goalless at half-time.

Advertisement

The match opened up in the third quarter and both sides managed to find the net. In the 42nd minute, Haryana received a penalty corner. A brilliant strike by Rani through the sea of defenders found the net. Jharkhand promptly replied two minutes later with a field goal. Haryana let their guard down defensively as Promodni Lakra capitalised on the moment and snuck the ball into the net past the keeper.

With all to play for in the final quarter, both sides played aggressively in search of a winning goal. In the 51st minute, Rani received the ball inside the circle and was inches away from scoring a decisive goal. However, her shot went whiskers above the post. Jharkhand won the shootout 4-3 as Rajni Kerketta, Nirali Kujur, Binima Dhan and captain Alebla Rani Toppo converted their attempts. Pinki, Annu and Manisha scored in the shootout for Haryana but Jharkhand keeper Anjali Bhinjia made two crucial saves to help her side emerge victorious.

Advertisement

Mizoram defeated Maharashtra 2-1 to claim the bronze medal. Devika Sen (6th) scored the first goal for Mizoram as they enjoyed a slim lead throughout the game, until Maharashtra equalised courtesy of Ashwini Kolekar.

Moments before the full-time whistle, Mizoram scored the winner in the 59th minute as Manju Chorsiya found a field goal heroically to help her side end the tournament with a medal.