Jharkhand woman killed in hit-and-run near Chandimandir in Panchkula

What was meant to be a scenic getaway to the hills ended in heartbreak for three friends from Jharkhand, after one of them lost her life in a hit-and-run accident near Chandimandir railway station.

The deceased, Manita, hailed from Latehar district and had been on a trip to Shimla with friends Anita and Saraswati. Police said the group had been touring the hill station since June 1, having arrived in Himachal Pradesh in late May.

On June 7, Manita and Saraswati were making their way to Chandimandir from Shimla, while Anita chose to stay behind. After getting off a bus close to the railway station, the two attempted to cross the road when tragedy struck. Saraswati, who had crossed ahead, turned around to see Manita hit by a fast-moving car, which fled without stopping.

Bystanders quickly alerted emergency services, and Manita was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. Owing to the severity of her head and limb injuries, she was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where she succumbed during treatment on Monday.

The Chandimandir police have initiated a probe into the incident and registered a case against the unidentified driver. Efforts to trace the vehicle are under way through CCTV footage from the nearby toll plaza.

Manita’s family has been informed and is travelling to Panchkula. Her body is currently in the mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination. The investigation continues as authorities appeal to the public for any leads in the case.