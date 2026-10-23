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Home / Chandigarh / Jhota murder case: Accused Ashwani Kumar gets 5-day CBI remand

Jhota murder case: Accused Ashwani Kumar gets 5-day CBI remand

The accused are brought in from Central Jail, Bathinda, and produced in the Mohali court

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:08 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Parvinder Jhota (inset) was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa during a confrontation with the shop owner over the alleged sale of drugs on October 13, 2026. Image credit: Video grab/Facebook and file photo
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A special CBI court in Mohali has remanded Parminder Jĥota murder case accused Ashwani Kumar, Laddi Singh (son) and Vipin Garg to five-day police remand and Neelam Rani (Ashwani Kumar's wife) to four-day police remand.

The accused were brought in from Central Jail, Bathinda, and produced in the Mohali court under high security on Friday morning.

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The CBI had recently registered a case in Chandigarh after the state government handed over the case to the federal agency but the trial will be conducted in the CBI court of Punjab, officials said.

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