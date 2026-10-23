Jhota murder case: Accused Ashwani Kumar gets 5-day CBI remand

A special CBI court in Mohali has remanded Parminder Jĥota murder case accused Ashwani Kumar, Laddi Singh (son) and Vipin Garg to five-day police remand and Neelam Rani (Ashwani Kumar's wife) to four-day police remand.

The accused were brought in from Central Jail, Bathinda, and produced in the Mohali court under high security on Friday morning.

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The CBI had recently registered a case in Chandigarh after the state government handed over the case to the federal agency but the trial will be conducted in the CBI court of Punjab, officials said.