CBI registers FIR in Jhota murder case; autopsy to be done at PGIMER-Chandigarh

The CBI on Wednesday re-registered the FIR in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota at its Chandigarh unit. His post-mortem will be conducted at PGIMER, Chandigarh, by a team of experts, while a Magistrate in the city will hold the inquest.

The FIR, a copy of which is with The Tribune, names store owner Ashwani Kumar and other unknown persons.

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The case was registered by Dr Navdeep Singh Brar, Deputy Inspector General, CBI. Inspector Balwinder Singh of the CBI’s Chandigarh unit is the investigating officer. Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, is the complainant.

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The CBI has invoked Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959. The offence is stated to have taken place between 9 am and 10.30 am on October 13.

The case was re-registered on the basis of two notifications. The Punjab Home Department, on October 20, gave consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, for the CBI to investigate the case anywhere in Punjab.

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The Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India, extended the CBI’s powers and jurisdiction to Punjab for the case the following day. The original FIR, No. 269, was registered on October 14 at Mansa’s City-2 police station, and a copy has been attached to the CBI FIR.

The CBI team, led by a senior DIG, reached Mansa on Tuesday night and sought the case records and seizure documents from the police. Forensic experts, Drug Controllers and other specialists will also reach Mansa on Wednesday. The family has appeared before the team at a designated place in the town.

A post-mortem by a PGIMER panel, with the family’s consent, was among the main demands of Jhota’s family and the joint action committee. The family has so far refused to perform the last rites.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced on Tuesday that the case would be handed over to the CBI. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family in Mansa the same day.

Case at a glance

Jhota was shot dead on October 13 at a medical store in Mansa while conducting a Facebook Live broadcast. He had confronted the store owner over the alleged sale of banned drugs.

The accused, store owner Ashwani Kumar, was taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan after his shop was razed and set ablaze.

The killing triggered calls for a Punjab bandh and widespread protests. The action committee also sought the resignation of the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police.