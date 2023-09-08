Jiana claims U-14 archery gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Jiana Kumar of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, claimed gold in the girls’ U-14 interschool archery tournament. Jiana claimed the pole position in the recurve event.

Rhythm of KBDAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, claimed second position, while Raijas Kaur Grewal of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, finished third.

In the boys’ U-14 category, Ajinkya Jatwani of St John’s High School, Sector 26, claimed gold. Daksh Sehrawat of St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, claimed first position in the boys’ U-17 category.

In the boys’ U-19 category, Siddh Sehrawat of St Anne’s Convent School and Skarma Angchuk Sonam of Sri Chaitanya Techno School claimed first and second position, respectively. In the compound event, Aswath won the boys’ U-14 gold. Darsh Mishra of Sri Chaitanya Techno School finished second. In the boys’ U-17 category, Harsh Kumar of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, claimed pole position.