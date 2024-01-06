Jilted lover sets girl’s house on fire

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 5

The Panchkula police have booked a man, identified as one Rohit Kaushal, for arson.

A resident of Pinjore, in a complaint to the police, said she befriended Rohit in 2017 and he had allegedly been torturing her. She said he showed up at her office on Thursday, claiming, he wanted to marry her. When the complainant rejected his proposal, the suspect threatened to destroy her house, and kill her.

She said he later broke into her house and started breaking things. He also set the house on fire with a gas cylinder kept there. Later, her neighbours came to her rescue and extinguished the fire.

The complainant seeking legal action against the suspect alleged that she lost her air conditioner, television, refrigerator and clothes in the fire.

The police have registered a case against Rohit under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 452 (trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Pinjore police station.

