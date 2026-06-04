icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Jilted lover stabs woman to death in Mohali before injuring himself

Jilted lover stabs woman to death in Mohali before injuring himself

Both worked in the same private firm

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 11:28 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Thinkstock
Advertisement

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her colleague near a mall in Phase 11 here on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Following this, the assailant inflicted stab wounds on himself.

Advertisement

Dimple was a resident of Patiala and worked with Harry in a private firm.

Advertisement

Harry has been hospitalised and his condition is said to be critical.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm.

Advertisement

Police said when the woman declined his proposal, he stabbed her to death.

Police are investigating the matter. CCTV footage is being scanned and the woman’s family has been sounded.

Phase 11 police officials have started an investigation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts