Jilted lover stabs woman to death in Mohali before injuring himself

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her colleague near a mall in Phase 11 here on Thursday evening.

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Following this, the assailant inflicted stab wounds on himself.

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Dimple was a resident of Patiala and worked with Harry in a private firm.

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Harry has been hospitalised and his condition is said to be critical.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm.

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Police said when the woman declined his proposal, he stabbed her to death.

Police are investigating the matter. CCTV footage is being scanned and the woman’s family has been sounded.

Phase 11 police officials have started an investigation.