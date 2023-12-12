Jind native arrested with ganja

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 11

A team of the crime branch, Sector 26, arrested a man with ganja.

The suspect Karambir, alias Chhota, is a native of Ujhana village in Jind and residing in Mohali. The police said a team patrolling in Sector 20 received a tip-off about the suspect’s alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

The police arrested him with 1.850 kg of ganja. A case was registered against him at the Sector 20 police station.

A court sent him in three-day police remand.

