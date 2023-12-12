Jind native arrested with ganja

Panchkula, December 11
A team of the crime branch, Sector 26, arrested a man with ganja.
The suspect Karambir, alias Chhota, is a native of Ujhana village in Jind and residing in Mohali. The police said a team patrolling in Sector 20 received a tip-off about the suspect’s alleged involvement in drug smuggling.
The police arrested him with 1.850 kg of ganja. A case was registered against him at the Sector 20 police station.
A court sent him in three-day police remand.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...