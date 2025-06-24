Jind native held with 76 rounds from Mohali

The police arrested Sahil Pannu, a native of Jind district in Haryana, with 76 rounds of ammunition here this afternoon.

The 28-year-old youth was residing in Gillco Parks Hills, Sector 126, for the past sometime. The police said they had received information that the suspect was in possession of illegal ammunition. The police recovered the rounds from him. He is Class XII pass and unmarried.

The police said Sahil had no criminal background. The in charge of Mohali CIA staff, Harminder Singh, said the suspect was produced in the court and remanded in police custody for further questioning.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Balongi police station.