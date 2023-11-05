Jind shine in cricket, Rohtak in tennis

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 4

About 2,500 players from all over the state participated in the 56th State Level School Games that concluded here today.

At the closing ceremony, Panchkula District Education Officer Satpal Kaushik honoured the players with prizes. Kaushik said, “Just as these players of Haryana proved their mettle in the Asian Games, they will continue to bring laurels to the state and the country in national and international competitions.”

In cricket, the Jind girls emerged victorious, while Rohtak dominated in tennis. In the Under-14 category, Panipat stood first, Jhajjar second and Karnal third. In the Under-17 category, Hisar stood first, Bhiwani second and Jind third. In the Under-19 category, Rohtak stood first, Hisar second and Bhiwani third.

In the Under-17 girls’ category, Jind stood first, Rohtak second and Gurugram third. In the Under-19 category, Jind stood first, Gurugram second and Kaithal third.

Rohtak dominated in tennis. In the u-14 boys’ category, Rohtak stood first, Sonepat second and Panchkula third. In the Under-17 category, Rohtak stood first, Gurugram second and Karnal third. In the U-19 category, Sonepat came first, followed by Faridabad and Motilal Nehru Sports School, Rai, respectively.

In the 100m race for boys, Aditya from Karnal, Sankit from Sonepat and Manit from Gurugram secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. In the U-17 category, Mohammad Junaid from Gurugram stood first, Aman from Jind second and Chirag from Sonepat third. In the U-19 category, Raman of Sonepat stood first, Love from Hisar second and Sagar from Jind third.

In the u-14 boys’ 200m race, Himanshu from Ambala, Manav from Rai and Ravi from Bhiwani secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. In the 200m race of the U-17 boys’ category, Manshu Lathar of Hisar stood first, Himanshu from Bhiwani second and Aman from Jind third. In the U-19 category, Raman of Sonepat stood first, Kailash Singh from Rohtak second and Love from Hisar third.

In the 400m race of the U-14 boys’ category, Shourya from Panipat, Ravi from Bhiwani and Rahul from Palwal secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. In the U-17 boys’ category, Vikas from Bhiwani stood first, Manshu from Hisar second and Mohit from Panipat third. In the U-19 category, Kshtij Sharma from Gurugram stood first, Kailash Singh from Rohtak second and Jatin from Karnal third.

In the U-14 boys’ 600 m race, Saurav from Panipat stood first, Aditya from Karnal second and Ajay from Sonepat third. In the 800m race of the U-17 boys’ category, Ravindra of Kaithal stood first, Amit from Sonepat second and Hitesh from Hisar third. In the 800m race of the U-19 category, Akshay from Rohtak stood first, Anuj from Sonepat second, and Billu from Jind came third.

In the 1,500m race of the U-17 boys’ category, Pankaj of Mahendragarh stood first, Himanshu Saini from Yamunanagar second and Sachin from Hisar third. In the U-19 category, Baljeet Singh of Rohtak stood first, Kapil from Gurugram second, and Billu from Jind came third.

#Cricket #Panchkula #Rohtak