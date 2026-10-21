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Home / Chandigarh / Jindal IVF opens fertility centre in Panchkula’s Sector 11

Jindal IVF opens fertility centre in Panchkula’s Sector 11

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:52 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Jindal IVF has launched a new fertility centre in Sector 11, Panchkula, to expand access to assisted reproductive technology and fertility care in the Tricity region. The centre aims to provide personalised, evidence-based treatment and diagnostic services closer to patients’ homes, said a press release.

Founded in 1989 by Dr Umesh N Jindal, who achieved the first IVF delivery in North India, the institution has completed more than 16,000 IVF cycles and delivered over 12,500 babies, the press release added. The new centre will be headed by Dr Sonal Garg, with a focus on individualised treatment plans, patient counselling and informed decision-making.

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Emphasising the institution’s philosophy of “Excellence with Ethics”, Dr Jindal said the expansion was aimed at making fertility services more accessible. The institution also has strategic tie-ups with hospitals in Kangra, Kullu, Hamirpur and Yamunanagar. The Panchkula facility is its own branch and marks another step in its regional expansion.

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