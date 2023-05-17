Jiya scores 96.8%, tops Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 16

Jiya Dhiman scored 96.8% marks to top Panchkula district in the Class X examinations of the Board of School Education, Haryana.

Jiya, whose father is self-employed and works as a welder, dedicated her achievement to her parents. She scored 484 marks in the examinations. A student of Shri Adwait Swaroop Hira Puri Param Gyan Jyoti School, Kot (Panchkula), she wanted to excel in the field of engineering.

“I stay in Nagal, which is four to five km away from my school. I wish to pursue non-medical and want to see father in riches. He is doing the best for my upbringing and I want to pay him back with whatever I can,” she said.

Speaking about her success mantra, Jiya give credit to self-study. “I didn’t take any tuition, and studied on my own. I am in the habit of making notes, which helped me to go through main topics in no time. It helped me save energy and time,” said Jiya, who also teaches her younger brother.

“It is her achievement and I wish to see her achieve a lot more. We are proud of her,” said Balwinder Singh, Jiya’s father.

Meanwhile, Palak Sharma scored 477 marks in the examination to attain overall second position in the district followed by Mehak and Anshika, who scored 476 marks.