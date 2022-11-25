JJP leader OP Sihag meets HSVP administrator

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 24

JJP Urban District president OP Sihag met the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) administrator Dharambir Singh and apprised him of the problems being faced by people of Abheypur village in Ward No. 9 and Sector 28 in Ward no 18.

Sihag said there was wild growth in vacant plots in Sector 28. Besides stray cattle menace, heaps of garbage could also be seen in the sector. He also demanded early construction of a dispensary here.

Sihag and Ward councillor Rajesh Nishad urged the HSVP administrator to find a permanent solution to sewer problem in Abhaypur village, Ward No. 9, at the earliest. It is pertinent to mention here that the sewer line has been overflowing for the past several years. They said cases of cholera and other vector-borne diseases had been reported from the area, posing a threat to the life of people in the ward.

HSVP administrator Dharambir Singh gave listened to the problems of both wards and gave on-the-spot directions to officials concerned to resolve the issues being faced by people.

#Panchkula