JJP symbolic sit-in on Feb 13

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 9

BJP’s alliance partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) would hold a symbolic sit-in near the local Municipal Corporation (MC) office against the non-conducting of elections for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the past two years.

Panchkula (Urban) district president of the party OP Sihag said the elections for these two very important posts are to be conducted by the MC Commissioner by convening a special meeting under the chairmanship of the Mayor. He said according to the provisions in the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, the election to these two posts should have been held two years ago. It was the responsibility of the MC Commissioner and the Mayor to conduct these elections.

Sihag said if they failed to take any action by February 12, the JJP would hold a two-hour symbolic dharna in a Gandhian way on February 13 at 10.30 am in front of the MC office in Sector 14 to seek the reason for not conducting the elections for these two posts.