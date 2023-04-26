JJP takes up labourers’ issues with minister

Panchkula, April 25
Taking cognisance of problems faced by labourers engaged in construction work here, JJP (Urban District) president OP Sihag today urged Labour Department Minister Anoop Dhanak to look into the matter.
Sihag informed the minister that officials and employees of the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, formed by the government for labourers’ welfare, were exploiting the workers involved in building construction. The financial assistance provided by the government to poor labourers has not been released for the past several years. Hundreds of labourers, especially women, are troubled due to arbitrariness on the part of the employees and officers of the board, he alleged.
The minister carefully listened to the members of the delegation led by Sihag. He said they should give him in writing the names of the employees or officers who were troubling labourers. He issued directions to the officer concerned to solve the labourers’ problems and assured the delegation that no poor labourer would be allowed to be harassed.
The minister said “darbars” would be held at the district level to redress labourers’ problems.
