Job aspirants duped of Rs 76 lakh in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 7

The police have arrested a man and booked another for allegedly defrauding nine youths of Rs 76 lakh on the pretext of providing them a job in the Punjab Police.

The suspect, identified as Rajvir Singh Grewal, a resident of Sector 69, has been arrested while his accomplice, Naresh Kumar, a teacher, booked under Sections 420 and 406, IPC.

In their complaint to the Mohali SSP, the victims stated that Rajvir had promised them posts of constable and sub-inspector after they were introduced to him by Naresh last year. After the result of the police recruitment exam, which was released recently, they came to know that they had been cheated. They

said the payments were made through cheques, cash and online mode in the duo’s bank account. The victims have demanded their money back.