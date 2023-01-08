Job aspirants duped of Rs 76 lakh in Mohali

Mohali, January 7
The police have arrested a man and booked another for allegedly defrauding nine youths of Rs 76 lakh on the pretext of providing them a job in the Punjab Police.
The suspect, identified as Rajvir Singh Grewal, a resident of Sector 69, has been arrested while his accomplice, Naresh Kumar, a teacher, booked under Sections 420 and 406, IPC.
In their complaint to the Mohali SSP, the victims stated that Rajvir had promised them posts of constable and sub-inspector after they were introduced to him by Naresh last year. After the result of the police recruitment exam, which was released recently, they came to know that they had been cheated. They
said the payments were made through cheques, cash and online mode in the duo’s bank account. The victims have demanded their money back.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil first to take oath as Minis...
Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district
Dr Balbir is Punjab's new Health Minister
Sarari resigns