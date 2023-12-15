Job aspirants to hold march towards Haryana Assembly today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 14

A number of applicants for Haryana’s CET Group C and D posts have started gathering at the Sector 5 protest ground here, demanding completion of the recruitment process. The youths have threatened to march to Chandigarh during the state Assembly’s winter session starting tomorrow.

Mohit, an applicant for Group D posts, said, “We have organised a gathering at Sector 5. We will also hold a march to and gherao the Haryana Assembly during the two–day session.”

TGT applicants too have joined the youths.

Mohit said, “The state government had assured to fill 65,000 posts by December this year, including 32,000 Group C posts, 13,500 Group D posts, 7,471 TGT posts, 6,000 posts in Haryana Police, some posts of IT inspectors and others. The announcements have been made since May this year, but none of the posts was filled yet despite the fact that some of the exams have already been conducted and results have also been declared,” he said.

The Group C positions include patwari, excise inspector, municipal secretary, soil inspector, food supply inspector, firemen and staff nurses. The Group D posts include servants, gardeners, security guards and others.

Surender Rawat, an applicant for TGT posts, said, “The government had issued a notification for the TGT posts in February this year. The exam was held in June, but the result has been delayed. Thereafter, the recruitment was entangled in court cases. Over 1 lakh applicants are affected due to the delay. Therefore, we have decided to hold a protest.”

