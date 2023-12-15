Job aspirants to hold march towards Haryana Assembly today

Panchkula, December 14
A number of applicants for Haryana’s CET Group C and D posts have started gathering at the Sector 5 protest ground here, demanding completion of the recruitment process. The youths have threatened to march to Chandigarh during the state Assembly’s winter session starting tomorrow.
Mohit, an applicant for Group D posts, said, “We have organised a gathering at Sector 5. We will also hold a march to and gherao the Haryana Assembly during the two–day session.”
TGT applicants too have joined the youths.
Mohit said, “The state government had assured to fill 65,000 posts by December this year, including 32,000 Group C posts, 13,500 Group D posts, 7,471 TGT posts, 6,000 posts in Haryana Police, some posts of IT inspectors and others. The announcements have been made since May this year, but none of the posts was filled yet despite the fact that some of the exams have already been conducted and results have also been declared,” he said.
The Group C positions include patwari, excise inspector, municipal secretary, soil inspector, food supply inspector, firemen and staff nurses. The Group D posts include servants, gardeners, security guards and others.
Surender Rawat, an applicant for TGT posts, said, “The government had issued a notification for the TGT posts in February this year. The exam was held in June, but the result has been delayed. Thereafter, the recruitment was entangled in court cases. Over 1 lakh applicants are affected due to the delay. Therefore, we have decided to hold a protest.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...