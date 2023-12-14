Job fair held for ex-servicemen

Chandigarh, December 13
An employment seminar-cum-job fair was organised by the Director General Resettlement in the Ministry of Defence at the Air Force Station here today for ex-servicemen seeking post-retirement re-employment.
Defence veterans from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh attended the event.
Twenty-two commercial firms participated in the fair, offering a total of 800 jobs. Nearly 970 ex-servicemen from the three services had registered themselves for re-employment. Six more such job fairs are scheduled pan India in the coming months.
Air Marshal PK Ghosh, Director General (Administration), Air Headquarters, inaugurated the job fair. Brigadier VK Jha, Additional Director General, Western Zone, and Air Commodore Rajeev Srivastava, Air Officer Commanding, No. 3 Base Repair Depot, were also present.
The ex-servicemen screened and interviewed would be employed on positions ranging from senior supervisors, mid-senior level managers to strategic planners and project directors.
