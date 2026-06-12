Job fair in Panchkula today

A job fair will be organised by the district employment office at the New Mini Secretariat in Sector 1 here on Friday.

Advertisement

Assistant District Employment Officer Kavita Joshi said reputed companies from Panchkula district and surrounding areas would participate in the fair.

Advertisement

Companies such as KBS Wheels, Venus Remedies, SBI Life Insurance, Haryana Electricity Board and Zomato will offer employment opportunities to the youth, with a starting salary of Rs 10,000.

Advertisement

Joshi urged interested candidates, who have passed Classes 10 and 12, completed graduation, or ITI (automobile) to attend the fair. Candidates must carry their original certificates, Employment Department registration card, two passport-sized photographs and a bio-data.