Job letters distributed

Ambala, October 28

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Statistics, Programme Implementation and Planning Rao Inderjit Singh today said, “The youth will play an important role in the growth and development of the country.”

The minister made the remark during a function at the New Railway Auditorium in Ambala Cantonment, where he distributed appointment letters to 200 newly inducted recruits from various departments as part of the Rozgar Mela.

The minister congratulated the new recruits and noted, “The government had set a target of giving jobs to 10 lakh people. As many as 5.95 lakh have already got jobs.” He contended that a BJP-led government works for the welfare of people from all sections of society. Ambala Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia and several other railway officials were present on the occasion.

