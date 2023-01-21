Panchkula: Job letters given to 48 youths at NIFT

Panchkula, January 20
Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, in line with the Prime Minister’s commitment to give top priority to employment generation in the country, handed over appointment letters to 48 youths at the third job fair organised at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Sector 23, today.
Gurjar said Rozgar Mela was a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to give priority to employment generation in the country. The drive was going on in the mission mode, under which a target had been set to provide around 10 lakh jobs in a year. More than 71,000 candidates would assume charge of various posts in the Railways and the health, posts, revenue and labour & employment departments.
Event at ISB
Mohali: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash handed over appointment letters to 25 candidates selected in government departments and organisations at Indian School of Business here today.
“The coming decades will see India emerge as a world leader. The new recruits will be instrumental in taking India forward in the new world order,” he said.
