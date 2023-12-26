Joban stars as Chandigarh bag gold in national meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

The local boys’ junior inline team claimed a gold medal in the recently concluded National Roller Hockey Championship by defeating Punjab 4-3. In the first half, Punjab played aggressively, as a result of which they scored two goals.

The city lads created several chances but were unable to score. Eventually, Joban Preet Singh scored two goals in a span of a couple of minutes to level the score. The back-to-back goals rattled the Punjab outfit. But they played a more aggressive game and managed to score another goal to lead the game 3-2. However, Jai scored the equaliser in the last few minutes of the game, and Joban Preet netted his third goal to bring home the gold medal.

The men’s senior inline team dominated their final game as they defeated Haryana with a score of 5-0 to lift the title.

#Hockey