Jobs created by Chandigarh startups double in two years, LS told

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 14

Direct employment generated by recognised startups in UT has doubled in two years, revealed the data shared by Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

In reply to a question raised in the Lok Sahba, the minister stated that direct jobs (self-reported) created by recognised startups in Chandigarh during the past three years were 355 in 2020, 978 in 2021 and 893 in 2022.

He further informed that there were 398 recognised startups in Chandigarh as of October 31.

To encourage startups, the UT Administration had in September last year rolled out the Draft Startup Policy.

Under the policy, it will set up a dedicated startup fund for the city ecosystem. The primary objective of the fund would be to promote incubation centres, seed and scale-up funding for startups and other fiscal support to such units.

To plug the gap for early-stage startup financing in the UT, the Administration will set up a seed fund. This will be a grant-in-aid-based seed fund with an initial corpus of Rs 10 crore and a total corpus of Rs 50 crore over a period of five years.

The Administration will facilitate various initiatives to make the startup ecosystem inclusive for women entrepreneurs. For purposes of the incentives, a woman-led startup will be defined as a startup with a woman as founder, co-founder or CXO. A minimum of 33% of the seed fund interest-free loans proposed in this policy will be dedicated to women-led startups.

The Administration will partner with higher education institutions (HEIs) to set up state-of-the-art incubators or upgrade the existing ones. The UT will encourage incubators which identify industries to be promoted, considering the strengths and limitations of the city. These incubators will be encouraged to partner with leading corporate organisations to run annual incubator challenges for local innovators and startups.

The UT will encourage co-working facilities offering seats on rent for startups and innovators on a pay-per use basis.

Unemployment rate among graduates up

The unemployment rate for graduate persons has increased by more than 1 per cent in the city in last financial year, revealed data shared in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. In response to a question, Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, informed the RS that as per the latest available Annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) Reports, the estimated unemployment rate (UR) on usual status for graduate persons aged 15 and above was 4.5% and 5.6% during 2021-22 and 2022-23, respectively, which shows an increasing trend in unemployment rate for graduate persons in Chandigarh.