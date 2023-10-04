Jobs for kin of deceased workers in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

The Municipal Corporation today handed over appointment letters to 30 dependents of deceased safai karamcharis on an outsourcing basis.

Mayor Anup Gupta, who gave the letters, said the move aimed at alleviating the financial hardships faced by these families due to the loss of their primary breadwinners.

The Mayor expressed gratitude to the safai karamcharis for their contribution towards the cleanliness and sanitation of the city. He underscored that their efforts often go unnoticed but were essential for the well-being of the residents. “The decision to offer relief to their dependents through outsourced appointments demonstrates the Administration’s commitment to their welfare,” he added.