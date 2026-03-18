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Home / Chandigarh / Joint Commissioner directs strict action against violators

Joint Commissioner directs strict action against violators

Says adopt a zero-tolerance policy

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:08 AM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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In a strong push to enhance enforcement and ensure strict adherence to municipal laws, the Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, Himanshu Gupta, convened a meeting with all junior engineers, sanitary inspectors and enforcement inspectors to expedite the challaning process against various civic violations across the city.

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During the meeting, the Joint Commissioner issued directions to adopt a zero-tolerance policy and take firm action against violators without any leniency. He emphasized that the field staff must remain vigilant and ensure on-the-spot challaning to create a strong deterrent against those violating municipal norms. He further directed officers to intensify inspections and ensure consistent enforcement across all sectors.

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He highlighted that violations such as the use of banned plastic items, littering in public places, dumping of construction debris along roadsides, illegal vending, unauthorised advertisement boards, posters pasted on walls leading to defacement and abandoned or dumped vehicles fall under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation and must be dealt with strictly. He noted that such violations not only undermine cleanliness and public order, but also affect the overall image and functionality of the city.

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He also stressed the need for better coordination among departments and directed teams to conduct regular and focussed enforcement drives, particularly in identified hotspots. He instructed officials to maintain proper records of challans issued and ensure transparency and accountability in the enforcement process.

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